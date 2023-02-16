Family Day 2023 in Peterborough: What’s open and closed

See more sharing options

Family Day in Peterborough will see all provincial and most municipal offices and services closed in the city.

Here’s a list of what’s open and closed in Peterborough on Family Day, Monday, Feb. 20.

Municipal/provincial

Peterborough City Hall (including clerk’s office, tax office, building services): All closed on Family Day.

Peterborough Public Health: Offices are closed on Family Day.

City-operated child-care centres: Both the Pearson Day Care Centre and Peterborough Day Care are closed on Family Day.

Emergency shelter services: Open, can be accessed by calling 705-926-0096.

Downtown Youth Space (210 McDonnel St.): Closed on Family Day. To learn more about free, drop-in programs for youth aged 13 to 18, visit www.peterborough.ca/dys.

Garbage/recycling collection: No change to service on Family Day.

Recycling drop-off depot (390 Pido Rd.): Open 24 hours a day daily

Hazardous household waste facility (400 Pido Rd.): Closed on Family Fay. Regular hours are Wednesday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

City/county landfill (1260 Bensfort Rd.): Closed on Family Day.

Peterborough Transit: Operating on a Sunday/holiday service schedule on Family Day Monday. The customer service desk (190 Simcoe St.) will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for pass sales and inquiries only. Visit peterborough.ca/transit for more information, or call 705-745-0525.

The following routes will be adjusted on Family Day:

Route 2 Chemong will operate at 30-minute frequency.

Route 5A The Parkway will operate at hourly service in both directions, with timing adjusted to make connections with Route 2 and Route 7 at the Peterborough Terminal.

Route 6 Sherbrooke will operate at hourly service with a 30-minute frequency southbound between Trent University at Bata Library and the Peterborough Terminal.

Route 7 Lansdowne will operate at hourly service.

All other areas will be covered by PTBOnDemand service.

Peterborough Airport: Open, regular hours with staff on site from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Emergency and after-hours callouts for airport staff are monitored 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 705-743-670.

Provincial offences office (99 Simcoe St.): Closed on Family Day. Fine payments can be made online at www.peterborough.ca/POA.

Peterborough Social Services office: Closed on Family Day.

Public works: Available by calling 705-745-1386.

Social services office (178 Charlotte St.): Closed on Family Day.

Arts, leisure and recreation

Peterborough Memorial Centre (151 Lansdowne St. W.): The Peterborough Petes host the Sudbury Wolves in OHL play. Puck drop is at 2:05 p.m.

Kinsmen Civic Centre (1 Kinsmen Way): Closed on Family Day

Healthy Planet Arena (911 Monaghan Rd.): Open noon to 10 p.m. The Snofest Family Skate is scheduled 1:10 p.m. to 3 p.m. on the Leon’s ice pad. Cost is $5 per skater. Skaters can register early to guarantee a spot

Peterborough Sport and Wellness Centre (775 Brealey Dr.): Open on Family Day from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Quaker Foods City Square (Charlotte Street): Open 10 a.m to 10 p.m. Washroom use is available at the Peterborough Public Library. Visit the city’s website for updates.

Peterborough Public Library (345 Aylmer St. N.): Closed on Family Day.

Peterborough YMCA of Central East Ontario (123 Aylmer St. S.): Closed on Family Day.

Art Gallery of Peterborough (250 Crescent St.): Closed on Family Day.

Peterborough Museum & Archives (300 Hunter St. E.): Open on Family Day from noon to 5 p.m. On Friday, Feb. 17 the museum will host Story Time in the Park from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. — an outdoor event featuring crafts and interactive programming for children ages two to four. No fee, drop-in event.

Canadian Canoe Museum (910 Monaghan Rd.): Closed as construction continues on the new museum on Ashburnham Drive.

Trent Athletics Centre (1600 West Bank Dr.): Open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Family Day

Trent University Bata Library (1600 W Bank Dr.): Closed on Family Day.

Shopping/grocery

LCBO: All stores closed on Family Day

The Beer Store: All stores closed on Family Day.

Costco (485 The Parkway): Closed on Family Day.

FreshCo (167 Brock St. and 950 Lansdowne St. W.): Both closed on Family Day.

Foodland (124 Hunter St. E. and 760 Sherbrooke St.): Both stores are closed on Family Day.

Lansdowne Place Mall: Closed on Family Day.

M&M Food Market (Lansdowne Street and Chemong Road): Both closed on Family Day.

Morello’s Your Independent Grocer (400 Lansdowne St. E.): Closed on Family Day.

No Frills (1866 Lansdowne St. W. and 230 George St. N.): Both closed on Family Day.

Peterborough Square (340 George St. N.): Closed on Family Day.

Real Canadian Superstore (769 Borden Ave.): Closed on Family Day.

Sobeys (1200 Lansdowne St. W. and 501 Towerhill Rd.): Both stores closed on Family.

Walmart (1002 Chemong Rd. and 950 Lansdowne St. W.): Both stores closed on Family Day.