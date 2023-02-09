Celebrate winter as Snofest weekend carnival in Peterborough returns Feb. 17-20

Send this page to someone via email

The annual Snofest winter carnival in Peterborough is set for the Family Day long weekend.

From Feb. 17 to 20, the city has a number of events and activities scheduled for its winter carnival such as the mayor’s pancake breakfast at the East Peterborough Lions Club, a snow sculpture competition, drop-in sports and a Family Day public skate and more.

Among new activities include the Quaker Foods City Square featuring games, skating on the rink, free hot chocolate, face painters and a visit from carnival mascot Snofest Pete.

The full Snofest weekend schedule of activities is online at peterborough.ca/snofest.

“On behalf of Peterborough city Council, I am pleased to invite you to join in the fun of the 45th Snofest winter weekend carnival,” said Mayor Jeff Leal.

“With events and activities available to people of all ages and all stages of life, Snofest is a time for friends and families in the City of Peterborough to get together and get outside for some winter fun. It is important that we all remain active and engaged with our community during the colder months, and Snofest offers an opportunity to do so while also having a wonderful time. I look forward to seeing you there.”

Events are being hosted in partnership between the city’s recreation services and the Peterborough Public Library, Peterborough Museum and Archives, and the Art Gallery of Peterborough.

There are also a number of virtual events organized and contests being held month-long.

The city encourages residents to participate and post a photo on Facebook with the tag @PtboRecreation.