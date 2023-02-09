Wasaga Beach man arrested following threats to two police stations

Send this page to someone via email

A man from Wasaga Beach is facing multiple charges after Ontario Provincial Police say he sent threatening messages to two local police stations earlier this week.

On Tuesday, the OPP Huronia West detachment started investigating serious threats being made against police at the OPP detachment in Wasaga Beach.

Police say staff at the detachment became aware of these threats, which were all received in a span of 12 hours on Tuesday.

Police say they arrested Matthew Deckert-Hunter, 33, of Wasaga Beach,.

Officers received further information from the Barrie police that the same man made in similar threats toward police in Barrie, as well as several other policing partners and individuals.

The Wasaga Beach man was charged with two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, harassing communications, three counts of criminal harassment, and possession of a prohibited weapon.

The man was held in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie on Thursday.