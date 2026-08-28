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Crime

Woman, 73, dies after being stabbed in London, Ont., home invasion

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 28, 2026 9:30 am
1 min read
London police View image in full screen
A London Police Service logo is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press
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Police in London, Ont., say a 73-year-old woman has died after she was stabbed during a weekend home invasion.

Police allege a man broke into a London home on Saturday morning and then stabbed and assaulted the woman.

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Before he was arrested, police say the man allegedly threw broken glass at responding police, leaving one officer with minor injuries.

Police initially reported that the 73-year-old woman was sent to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

In an update this morning, they say she has died in hospital.

A 40-year-old London man is facing a second-degree murder charge along with previous charges of break and enter, assaulting a police officer and obstruction.

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