Woman, 73, dies after being stabbed in London, Ont., home invasion

Police in London, Ont., say a 73-year-old woman has died after she was stabbed during a weekend home invasion.
Police allege a man broke into a London home on Saturday morning and then stabbed and assaulted the woman.
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Before he was arrested, police say the man allegedly threw broken glass at responding police, leaving one officer with minor injuries.
Police initially reported that the 73-year-old woman was sent to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
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In an update this morning, they say she has died in hospital.
A 40-year-old London man is facing a second-degree murder charge along with previous charges of break and enter, assaulting a police officer and obstruction.
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