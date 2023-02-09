20-year-old inmate found dead in his cell at Saskatoon Correctional Centre

Send this page to someone via email

A 20-year-old inmate was found dead in his cell at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre.

According to a release, corrections staff found him unresponsive on Wednesday. Staff called Emergency Medical Services and tried life-saving measures.

“EMS declared the inmate deceased at approximately 10 p.m.,” the release read.

“The Saskatoon Police Service and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service have been notified and are investigating.”

Officials stated the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety will also be conducting an internal investigation. They confirmed that foul play is not suspected at this time and that the inmate’s death is not related to COVID-19.

