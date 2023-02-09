Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

20-year-old inmate found dead in his cell at Saskatoon Correctional Centre

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted February 9, 2023 12:12 pm
An investigation is underway after a report of a sudden death at Saskatoon Correctional Centre on Saturday. View image in full screen
Officials are investigating the death of a 20-year-old inmate at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre was found dead in his cell on February 8, 2023. File / Global News

A 20-year-old inmate was found dead in his cell at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre.

Read more: Inquest into death of man at Saskatoon correctional centre to take place in September

Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence

According to a release, corrections staff found him unresponsive on Wednesday. Staff called Emergency Medical Services and tried life-saving measures.

“EMS declared the inmate deceased at approximately 10 p.m.,” the release read.

Read more: Inmate dies at Regina Correctional Centre

Read next: Prince Harry, Meghan to be deposed in Samantha Markle’s defamation lawsuit, judge says

“The Saskatoon Police Service and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service have been notified and are investigating.”

Trending Now

Officials stated the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety will also be conducting an internal investigation. They confirmed that foul play is not suspected at this time and that the inmate’s death is not related to COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: '10 correctional officers charged in Indigenous inmate’s death'
10 correctional officers charged in Indigenous inmate’s death

 

Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsSaskatoon Police ServiceEMSInmate DeathSaskatchewan Coroner's ServiceSaskatoon Correctional Centre
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers