20-year-old inmate found dead in his cell at Saskatoon Correctional Centre

A 20-year-old inmate was found dead in his cell at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre.
Read more: Inquest into death of man at Saskatoon correctional centre to take place in September
Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence
According to a release, corrections staff found him unresponsive on Wednesday. Staff called Emergency Medical Services and tried life-saving measures.
“EMS declared the inmate deceased at approximately 10 p.m.,” the release read.
Read more: Inmate dies at Regina Correctional Centre
Read next: Prince Harry, Meghan to be deposed in Samantha Markle’s defamation lawsuit, judge says
“The Saskatoon Police Service and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service have been notified and are investigating.”
Officials stated the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety will also be conducting an internal investigation. They confirmed that foul play is not suspected at this time and that the inmate’s death is not related to COVID-19.
Comments