Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Health care deal talks begin in Toronto with Ford and federal government

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 9, 2023 10:54 am
Ontario Premier Doug Ford attends a news conference at the Michener Institute of Education in Toronto, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young. View image in full screen
Ontario Premier Doug Ford attends a news conference at the Michener Institute of Education in Toronto, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young. CHY

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he will be asking for more money on home care and long-term care and longer financial commitments from the federal government as negotiations on a new health-care deal continue.

Ford is meeting with Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic Leblanc and federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos today in Ford’s office at the Ontario legislature.

Heading into the meeting, Leblanc and Duclos said they were looking forward to the bilateral talks.

Trending Now

The federal government presented an offer Tuesday to the provinces and territories that includes $17 billion over 10 years added to the Canada Health Transfer.

Read more: Ontario signals acceptance of health deal, raises concerns about funding timelines

Read next: Sleep-deprived Calgarian still waiting for CPAP machine following massive recall

Ottawa would also provide an immediate one-time $2 billion top-up to help ease pressures on emergency rooms and children’s hospital plus another $25 million this year family doctors, mental health, surgical backlogs and health data systems.

Story continues below advertisement

Ford and Health Minister Sylvia Jones say they will accept any new money from the federal government, but want a deal much longer than 10 years and want more investments in home care and long-term care.

OntarioDoug FordHealth CareFederal GovernmentLong-term CareOntario health carehealth care fundingOntario health care funding
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers