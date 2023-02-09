Menu

Crime

Peterborough woman faces impaired driving, trafficking charges after drugs seized from vehicle

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 9, 2023 10:58 am
Peterborough County OPP charged a woman with drug-impaired driving and impaired driving following an incident in Bridgenorth, Ont., on Feb. 8, 2023. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP charged a woman with drug-impaired driving and impaired driving following an incident in Bridgenorth, Ont., on Feb. 8, 2023. Global News

A Peterborough woman faces drug trafficking and impaired driving charges following an incident in Bridgenorth, Ont., on Wednesday morning.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 8:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of a business in the village in Selwyn Township.

Police determined the driver was under the influence of illicit drugs. A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl, OPP report.

Lillian Williams, 28, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with drug-impaired driving and three counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (methamphetamine, opioid, cocaine).

She was later released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on March 16.

