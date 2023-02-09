Puslinch Township council passes 2023 budget with 4.5% tax hike

See more sharing options

The Township of Puslinch says council has approved its 2023 operating and capital budget with a 4.5 per cent tax increase.

For the typical Puslinch residence assessed at $610,000, the municipality says the increase represents a $48 annual increase for the Township portion of the property tax bill.

Taking into account the County of Wellington’sbudget and the education tax rate, the blended tax impact for the typical Puslinch residence is 4.04 per cent or $236 annually.

Puslinch Mayor James Seeley says it’s extraordinary that the annual increase to residents is so low, taking into account the significant inflationary trends.

Seeley says council has passed a responsible budget that continues to focus on key priorities during a very challenging period.

He says the budget will provide numerous improvements including expanded services and significant investments in infrastructure.