Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, Feb. 9

The Steadies to perform at the Pink Wig Foundation gala
The Pink Wig Foundation provides financial assistance to cancer patients and their families in Saskatchewan.
Pink Wig vice-president Arielle Deslauriers has details on their upcoming annual fundraiser this spring.
She is joined by Earl Pereira with The Steadies to serve up a taste of what to expect when they perform at the gala.
USask researchers move forward with Alzheimer’s therapy clinical trial
Researchers at the University of Saskatchewan are taking a big step forward in the battle against Alzheimer’s disease.
A novel therapy is being tested in a clinical trial and there’s a lot of optimism as the therapy has previously been shown to significantly slow the progression of the disease.
Dr. Ron Geyer, a professor at the College of Medicine, explains what will happen during the trial and how people can participate.
Chocolate Chip makes Super Bowl prediction: Adopt a Pet
Meet Chocolate Chip, an eight-week-old lab mix puppy in need of a new home.
Jemma Omidian from the Saskatoon SPCA describes the best type of home for Chocolate Chip.
Chocolate Chip also makes her prediction on who she thinks will win this Sunday’s Super Bowl.
