Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, Feb. 9

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Steadies at the Pink Wig Foundation gala, an Alzheimer’s therapy clinical trial, and Chocolate Chip the puppy makes a Super Bowl prediction.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, Feb. 9, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

The Steadies to perform at the Pink Wig Foundation gala

The Pink Wig Foundation provides financial assistance to cancer patients and their families in Saskatchewan.

Pink Wig vice-president Arielle Deslauriers has details on their upcoming annual fundraiser this spring.

She is joined by Earl Pereira with The Steadies to serve up a taste of what to expect when they perform at the gala.

3:59 The Steadies performing at the Pink Wig Foundation gala

USask researchers move forward with Alzheimer’s therapy clinical trial

Researchers at the University of Saskatchewan are taking a big step forward in the battle against Alzheimer’s disease.

Story continues below advertisement

A novel therapy is being tested in a clinical trial and there’s a lot of optimism as the therapy has previously been shown to significantly slow the progression of the disease.

Dr. Ron Geyer, a professor at the College of Medicine, explains what will happen during the trial and how people can participate.

4:05 USask researchers moving ahead with Alzheimer’s therapy clinical trial

Chocolate Chip makes Super Bowl prediction: Adopt a Pet

Meet Chocolate Chip, an eight-week-old lab mix puppy in need of a new home.

Jemma Omidian from the Saskatoon SPCA describes the best type of home for Chocolate Chip.

Chocolate Chip also makes her prediction on who she thinks will win this Sunday’s Super Bowl.

4:10 Chocolate Chip makes Super Bowl prediction: Adopt a Pet

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Feb. 9

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, Feb. 9.

Story continues below advertisement