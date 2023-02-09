Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Kim Jong Un parades largest nuclear arsenal yet with daughter at his side

By Kathryn Mannie Global News
Posted February 9, 2023 12:04 pm
Click to play video: 'North Korea’s Kim Jong Un shows off largest nuclear arsenal yet, with daughter at his side'
North Korea’s Kim Jong Un shows off largest nuclear arsenal yet, with daughter at his side
North Korean state television broadcast the video of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launch in a heavily produced launch video with dramatic music and video effects on Saturday, with leader Kim Jong Un also appearing with his daughter.

On Wednesday night, Pyongyang played host to a parade of about a dozen intercontinental ballistic missiles for the 75th anniversary of the founding of North Korea’s army.

The parade was the largest display of the country’s nuclear capabilities that have been seen outside its borders, following a year of unprecedented missile tests.

North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un, and his young daughter, Kim Ju Ae, took centre stage at the massive military parade. Kim Ju Ae is the leader’s second-born and is believed to be around 10 years old. Wednesday night’s public appearance is her fifth, suggesting that she is being primed as the future heir and leader.

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center left, with his daughter attends a military parade to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the Korean People’s Army on Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. View image in full screen
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center left, with his daughter attends a military parade on Wednesday to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the Korean People’s Army on Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea. Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP

Kim Jong Un himself was the third son of Kim Jong Il, North Korea’s second leader. It’s widely believed — but unproven — that Kim Jong Un had his older half-brother, Kim Jong Nam, assassinated after the eldest son fell out of favour and was replaced as heir.

Story continues below advertisement

Human Rights Watch deems North Korea as “one of the most repressive countries in the world.” The reigning Kim family maintain dynastic power through “threats of execution, imprisonment, enforced disappearances, and forced hard labor in detention and prison camps.”

Read more: North Korea’s ‘ultimate goal’ is to possess world’s strongest nuclear force: Kim Jong Un

Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence

Wednesday night’s parade featured the newest hardware in Kim’s growing nuclear arsenal, including what experts said was possibly a new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) he could test in the coming months.

The development of a solid-fuel ICBM would be a major leap forward for North Korean nuclear technology, compared with its existing liquid-fuel Hwasong-17 missiles. The Hwasong-17s require pre-launch fuel injections and can’t remain fuelled for prolonged periods. The solid-fuel alternative would give North Korea a nuclear missile that is quicker to mobilize and harder to detect.

This photo provided by the North Korean government, shows what it says an intercontinental ballistic missile during a military parade to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the Korean People’s Army on Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. View image in full screen
This photo provided by the North Korean government, shows what it says an intercontinental ballistic missile during a military parade to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the Korean People’s Army on Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP

Ten Hwasong-17 ICBMs were also showcased at the parade. These missiles have already demonstrated a potential to reach deep into the U.S. mainland.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The unprecedented number of Hwasong-17s at Wednesday’s event suggests progress in efforts to produce those weapons in larger numbers, Kim Dong-yub, a professor at Seoul’s University of North Korean Studies, told the Associated Press.

During a major political conference in December, Kim Jong Un called for an “exponential increase” in the country’s nuclear warheads, mass production of battlefield tactical nuclear weapons targeting “enemy” South Korea and the development of more advanced ICBMs.

This photo provided by the North Korean government, shows what it says intercontinental ballistic missiles during a military parade to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the Korean People’s Army on Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. View image in full screen
This photo provided by the North Korean government, shows what it says intercontinental ballistic missiles during a military parade Wednesday to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the Korean People’s Army on Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea. Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP

Before the parade of missiles, which was saved until the end of Wednesday’s celebration, Kim Jong Un and his family greeted crowds in the brightly illuminated Kim Il Sung Square, named for his grandfather, the nation’s founder.

As the clock struck 9 p.m., Kim Jong Un joined his wife and daughter on a balcony above the square as thousands of goose-stepping soldiers marched below. They chanted, “Defend with your life, Paektu Bloodline,” referring to the Kim family’s lineage, named after a volcano that North Koreans consider sacred.

Story continues below advertisement
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, a military parade is held to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the Korean People’s Army on Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. View image in full screen
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, a military parade is held Wednesday to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the Korean People’s Army on Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea. Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP

A ceremonial cavalry unit trotted through the square riding white horses, another symbol associated with the Kim family’s dynastic rule. The broadcast described one of the animals as “most beloved” by Kim’s daughter.

Whether Kim Ju Ae will succeed her father is a matter of speculation but Duyeon Kim, a senior security analyst, told the Associated Press that North Korea’s leader is “obviously showing her off intentionally and, at a minimum, he seems to be trying to reiterate the importance, status, and legitimacy of a direct Kim bloodline offspring.”

Read more: Kim Jong Un’s sister warns U.S. of ‘more fatal’ security crisis

Read next: Prince Harry, Meghan to be deposed in Samantha Markle’s defamation lawsuit, judge says

“It’s too soon to assume that she will be his heir because the son has always succeeded the throne in North Korea,” she added.

Story continues below advertisement

South Korean media have speculated that Kim has three children — born in 2010, 2013 and 2017 — and that the first child is a son and the third is a daughter.

— With files from The Associated Press

Click to play video: 'North Korea to expand missile program in attempt to bolster nuclear arsenal'
North Korea to expand missile program in attempt to bolster nuclear arsenal
North KoreaKim Jong-UnNorth Korea nukesNorth Korea paradeKim Jong Un daughterKim Jong Un paradeKim Ju AeNorth Korea ICBMsNorth Korea nuclear capabilitiesnorth korea parade video
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers