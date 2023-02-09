Menu

Education

Manitoba plans to revive provincewide Grade 12 testing of English and math

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 9, 2023 8:58 am
Wayne Ewasko. View image in full screen
Wayne Ewasko. Global News / File

The Manitoba government is planning to bring back provincewide Grade 12 tests in English and math starting next year.

The tests were suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic — a time during which the government announced plans for less-formal assessments of student achievement in Grade 10.

Education Minister Wayne Ewasko says the school system will have both.

He says reviving the final exams will be a good way to gauge whether the assessments in the earlier grade are working and if students are improving.

Ewasko, a former teacher, says details of the Grade 10 assessments are still being worked out, but they will likely be an evaluation over time instead of a sit-down exam like the Grade 12 tests.

The Manitoba School Boards Association says some people may be surprised by the return of the Grade 12 tests, as there was a perception in some quarters that they were being eliminated permanently.

