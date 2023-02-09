Driver sent to hospital after crash on Niagara bound QEW in Grimsby, Ont.

A woman was sent to hospital with serious injuries following a crash on the QEW in Niagara Region Thursday morning.
OPP say an SUV ran into the back of a transport truck around 5:30 a.m. on the Niagara Bound QEW at Casablanca Boulevard in Grimsby, Ont.
The female driver’s injuries were non-life threatening, according to police.
The incident closed down all lanes of the QEW, Fort Erie bound, between Casablanca to Christie Street for several hours.
Crews had removed the transport truck from the scene as of 8 a.m. and reopened some lanes of the QEW as of 9 a.m.
