Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Catalytic converter thefts on the rise again in the Okanagan

By Randi Adams Global News
Posted February 8, 2023 8:26 pm
Click to play video: 'Catalytic Converter theft on the rise again in Okanagan'
Catalytic Converter theft on the rise again in Okanagan
The Okanagan has seen an uptick in Catalytic converter thefts over the last few months. And that is forcing the Proactive Enforcement Unit to take over the file. The cost of replacements is expensive, triggering calls for the government to start regulating the scrap metal market. Randi-Marie Adams has more.

Kelowna RCMP have said there has been an uptick in the theft of Catalytic converter which began around Christmas time.

However, it has increased significantly over the last month and half.

“Honestly no car is safe,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera

“If it’s parked on the street, it’s parked out in a public area — they’re a potential target for these criminals.”

Read more: Catalytic converters swiped from South Okanagan parks office

Read next: Battery pack erupts in flames on United flight to N.J., 4 people hospitalized

In a vehicle’s exhaust system, a catalytic converter controls and reduces pollutants. A significant rise in the price of precious metals contained in these devices has increased the theft of catalytic converters.

Const. Della-Paolera tells Global News they now have a special unit called the Proactive Enforcement Unit take over the file to help crack down on the theft operation.

Story continues below advertisement

“A proactive police unit is now fully engaged in trying to figure out who’s involved with this and arrest them,” said Della-Paolera.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna SPCA shocked to be the target of thieves'
Kelowna SPCA shocked to be the target of thieves

Paragon Motors shop owner Drew Henderson said the process to fix a vehicle after its catalytic converter has been stolen is not only lengthy, but, costly as well.

Trending Now

“Easy catalytic converter is easily going to run you $500 just for the part, forget the labour and everything else to put it in,” said Henderson.

“Not to mention the fact that — let’s go back to it – they just hacked it out. They didn’t do it properly so I have other components I have to fix as well.”

Click to play video: 'Catalytic converter thefts spike in parts of B.C.'
Catalytic converter thefts spike in parts of B.C.

Henderson said that more needs to be done when it comes to regulations and creating more of a barrier for criminals.

Story continues below advertisement

He believes more emphasis should be put on licensing establishments to make it more legitimate or even adding serial numbers to the catalytic converters.

“If the governments were to crack down on that, that’s going to help. It’s not going to stop them but it will help,” said Henderson.

“Bad people will do bad things and you can’t stop the black market. But, if you make it harder, you make it harder.”.

To prevent these thefts, the province changed regulations in March of 2022, requiring metal dealers to report transactions and sellers to provide information.

Click to play video: 'Council to beef up fines in response to catalytic converter thefts in Calgary'
Council to beef up fines in response to catalytic converter thefts in Calgary

 

OkanaganKelowna RCMPCatalytic converterCatalytic Converter TheftICBC claimsOkanagan theftCrime uptick
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers