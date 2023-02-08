YMCA of Southwestern Ontario unveils 2023 Women of Excellence honourees

Send this page to someone via email

An Olympic gold medallist, former Ontario deputy premier, and London Health Sciences president are among the eight women who will be honoured in May at this year’s YMCA Women of Excellence Gala.

Officials with the YMCA of Southwestern Ontario unveiled the eight honourees on Wednesday. The gala is scheduled to be held on May 16 at RBC Place London, with proceeds going to support YMCA’s Community Starts Here campaign.

In a statement, Women of Excellence’s co-hairs, Aruna Koushik and Laurie Lashbrook, said the achievements of those being honoured were “truly a model of excellence and an inspiration to others.”

“These women, all leaders in their field, have provided the impetus for improvement and innovation — we are thrilled they have been selected as our 2023 YMCA Women of Excellence Honourees,” they said.

Those set to be honoured include: Dr. Lauretta Frederking (Arts, Culture, Education & Training), Deb Matthews (Business and Professions), Kathleen Holland (Breaking Barriers), Allison DeBlaire (Social Justice) and Karen Fryday-Field (Entrepreneurs).

Dr. Jackie Schleifer Taylor (Health, Science & Technology), Victoria Paraschak (Sport, Fitness & Recreation) and Maggie Mac Neil (Young Woman of Excellence) have also been named as honourees, officials said.

In a statement, Andrew Lockie, CEO of YMCA of Southwestern Ontario, said the gala would be an “exciting celebration of talent, achievement, imagination, and innovation.”

“Funds raised from this event directly support our Community Starts Here campaign which ensures no one gets left behind in our programming,” Lockie said.

“It is one of the many ways YMCA of Southwestern Ontario fulfills its mission of developing spirit, mind, and body in people of all backgrounds, beliefs, and abilities in our community.”

Tickets for the gala cost $175 a seat, and $1,750 for a table.

Biographies of the 2023 honourees can be found on the YMCA of Southwestern Ontario’s website.