9 facing drug trafficking, firearms charges after search: Halifax police

Police in Halifax have charged nine people with drug trafficking and firearms offences as part of an ongoing investigation.

Halifax Regional Police say members of their Quick Response Unit, and Central Division Patrol members, searched a residence in the city just after midnight on Wednesday.

“Officers arrested nine people without incident and seized quantities of cocaine, fentanyl, morphine, hydromorphone and dextroamphetamine, cash, a conductive energy weapon and two loaded firearms,” police said in an afternoon news release.

According to HRP, the charged are:

Vincent Cain, 24

Christopher John Clayton, 52

George Allen Clayton, 57

Troy Edward William Clayton, 56

Tyshaun Crawley, 20

Brittany Jessica Green, 33

Rebecca Elizabeth Moir, 38

Vincent Leroy Ross, 53

Emanuel Sparks, 19

All nine accused are facing the following charges:

Possession for the purposes of trafficking (x5)

Possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace (x3)

Possession of firearm/prohibited or restricted weapon obtained by crime (x2)

Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition (x2)

Possession of a firearm without a license (x2)

Storing a firearm or restricted weapon contrary to regulations (x2)

Unauthorized possession of a firearm (x2)

Possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon or ammunition without a license

Possession of a prohibited weapon

Tampering with serial number of a firearm

As well, HRP said Rebecca Moir and George Clayton are facing four counts each of possession of a firearm contrary to a court order, and Troy Clayton is facing seven counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a court order.