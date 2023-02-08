Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Im-peck-able hoarding: Woodpecker stores 700 pounds of acorns in walls of Calif. home

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted February 8, 2023 3:55 pm
A split photo of the acorns spilling from the wall. On the right side, insulation is seen among the acorns. View image in full screen
A pest control company in Santa Rosa, Calif., said it discovered 700 pounds of acorns in the walls of a residential home, apparently placed there by a pair of acorn woodpeckers. Facebook / Nick’s Extreme Pest Control

Unlike Woody Woodpecker, this bird probably didn’t laugh when its hoard was discovered.

What appeared to be a routine house call for one Santa Rosa, Calif., pest control company turned into something never before seen when 700 pounds of acorns were discovered inside the walls of a residential home.

When Nick Castro of Nick’s Extreme Pest Control cut into the wall, a flood of acorns spilled out and covered the floors.

Read more: Woman found breathing in N.Y. funeral home after being declared dead hours earlier

Read next: ‘Anguish’ as Montreal-area daycare bus crash leaves 2 kids dead, driver facing charges

Castro shared photos of the acorn avalanche on Facebook, where he called the situation “unreal.”

Acorns spilling from a hole in the wall. View image in full screen
A California pest control company said it discovered 700 pounds of acorns behind the walls of a home, apparently stored there by a woodpecker. Facebook / Nick’s Extreme Pest Control

Castro said a woodpecker stashed the acorns. He claimed the exterior of his client’s home was “completely destroyed” and covered in “clear woodpecker holes.”

Story continues below advertisement

“The bird put acorns through the chimney stack after making 100s of holes in wood siding surrounding it,” Castro wrote. “He came through attic ventilation port holes.”

Castro added that the bird also stored acorns all over the home’s siding and trim.

Read more: Gabby Petito selfie: Parents release photo of facial injury taken before police stop

Read next: Netflix Canada begins its password-sharing crackdown. Here’s what to know

He said the “crazy” woodpecker was seen stuffing even more acorns in holes while he worked to remove the existing nuts.

Trending Now

The acorns filled eight large garbage bags and weighed 700 pounds, according to Castro.

“Bird was a bit of a hoarder,” he wrote. “Never came across something like this.”

Acorns spilling from a wall. View image in full screen
A California pest control company said it discovered 700 pounds of acorns behind the walls of a home, apparently stored there by a woodpecker. Facebook / Nick’s Extreme Pest Control

Castro said the home’s residents noticed something was wrong with the property when they spotted “little worms coming out of the wall that looked like maggots.” The maggots turned out to be mealworms apparently feasting on the hoard of a lifetime.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Real-life Doogie Howser — Boy, 9, becomes one of the youngest-ever high school graduates

Read next: Prince Harry, Meghan to be deposed in Samantha Markle’s defamation lawsuit, judge says

Castro told CNN he believed the nuts were stashed by a pair of aptly named acorn woodpeckers. He believes the hoard is two to five years old.

Nick Castor leaning over a pile of acrons. View image in full screen
An employee of Nick’s Extreme Pest Control is seen lying on a pile of acorns, apparently stashed by a woodpecker, as he pulls more from the wall of a California home. Facebook / Nick’s Extreme Pest Control

“On a scale from one to 10, this is a 10. It’s a one-in-a-million chance to find something this significant,” Castro told CNN. “I expected to find a few handfuls, nothing like this.”

Click to play video: 'Avian flu spread among other animals raises alarm'
Avian flu spread among other animals raises alarm
Story continues below advertisement

It took three employees a full day to remove the acorns. The nuts had to be disposed of because they were covered in bits of fibreglass from the destroyed insulation.

California700lbs of acorns700lbs of acorns in home700lbs of acorns in wallAcorn woodpeckerAcorns found in wallAcorns in wallNick's Extreme Pest ControlWoodpecker acornsWoodpecker acorns in walls
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers