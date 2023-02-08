Menu

Canada

Regulator gives Imperial weeks to plan fix for months old oilsands tailings leak

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 8, 2023 1:41 pm
Alberta's energy regulator has given Imperial Oil until the end of the month to figure out a way to fix ongoing seepage at a tailings pond at its Kearl oilsands mine.
Alberta's energy regulator has given Imperial Oil until the end of the month to figure out a way to fix ongoing seepage at a tailings pond at its Kearl oilsands mine. The Imperial Oil logo at the company's annual meeting in Calgary on April 28, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Alberta’s energy regulator has given Imperial Oil until the end of the month to figure out a way to fix ongoing seepage at a tailings pond at its Kearl oilsands mine.

The Alberta Energy Regulator says a pond on the site north of Fort McMurray, Alta., has been seeping since May, releasing thousands of cubic metres of wastewater that contains toxins such as arsenic.

The seepage has been recorded both on- and off-site and is considered to have got into tributaries of area rivers.

The regulator says there has also been overflow of tailings water from one of the system’s holding ponds.

The regulator says there have been no wildlife or human impacts from the releases.

Imperial says it is working with the regulator to try and resolve the problem.

Alberta oilsandsAlberta oil and gasAlberta Energy RegulatorImperial OilTailings pondImperial Oil Ltd.Kearl oilsands minetailings pond leak
© 2023 The Canadian Press

