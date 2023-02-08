Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Manitoba sets rescheduled date for pre-budget consultation in Winnipeg

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted February 8, 2023 2:30 pm
Manitoba Legislative Building Golden Boy View image in full screen
The Manitoba government has rescheduled an in-person pre-budget consultation meeting for Feb. 13 in Winnipeg. John Woods / The Canadian Press

A pre-budget consultation meeting postponed the same day Manitoba’s finance minister announced he would be stepping down has been rescheduled for next week.

The meeting — originally slated for Jan. 30 in Winnipeg — will now be held Feb. 13, the government said Wednesday.

Read more: Tax relief, more health spending among Manitoba premier’s pre-election plans

Read next: Liberal MP tops all others with $21.9K spending on ‘protocol gifts.’ Here’s what he spent it on

Former finance minister Cameron Friesen announced he would be stepping down to run for a seat in the House of Commons Jan. 27.

Friesen said his departure wouldn’t affect budget preparations, but the government postponed the Winnipeg meeting later the same day. A meeting in Steinbach Jan. 31 was still set to go ahead.

Click to play video: '‘An opportunity’: Manitoba finance minister quits for federal run'
‘An opportunity’: Manitoba finance minister quits for federal run

A new finance minister, Cliff Cullen, was sworn in at a ceremony held at the Manitoba legislative building on Jan. 30.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Friesen, meanwhile, has said he will seek the federal Conservative nomination in the riding of Portage-Lisgar, where current MP Candice Bergen has said she would not seek re-election.

Read more: Manitoba premier announces funding package in Winnipeg Friday

Read next: Premier Danielle Smith greets Prime Minister Trudeau with awkward handshake, grimace

The rescheduled, in-person pre-budget consultation meeting will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Pam Room at Winnipeg’s RBC Convention Centre.

Those interested in taking part can register before Feb. 12 on the province’s website.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba cabinet to be shuffled after some ministers announce plans to retire'
Manitoba cabinet to be shuffled after some ministers announce plans to retire
BudgetManitoba politicsManitoba GovernmentCameron FriesenCliff CullenManitoba budgetBudget Meeting
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers