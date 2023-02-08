Manitoba sets rescheduled date for pre-budget consultation in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

A pre-budget consultation meeting postponed the same day Manitoba’s finance minister announced he would be stepping down has been rescheduled for next week.

The meeting — originally slated for Jan. 30 in Winnipeg — will now be held Feb. 13, the government said Wednesday.

Former finance minister Cameron Friesen announced he would be stepping down to run for a seat in the House of Commons Jan. 27.

Friesen said his departure wouldn’t affect budget preparations, but the government postponed the Winnipeg meeting later the same day. A meeting in Steinbach Jan. 31 was still set to go ahead.

A new finance minister, Cliff Cullen, was sworn in at a ceremony held at the Manitoba legislative building on Jan. 30.

Friesen, meanwhile, has said he will seek the federal Conservative nomination in the riding of Portage-Lisgar, where current MP Candice Bergen has said she would not seek re-election.

The rescheduled, in-person pre-budget consultation meeting will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Pam Room at Winnipeg’s RBC Convention Centre.

Those interested in taking part can register before Feb. 12 on the province’s website.