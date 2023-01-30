Menu

Politics

Manitoba’s new cabinet to be sworn in Monday morning

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 30, 2023 10:24 am
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson speaks to media at the convention centre in Winnipeg, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. View image in full screen
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson speaks to media at the convention centre in Winnipeg, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS / John Woods

Heather Stefanson will introduce Manitobans to her new cabinet Monday.

The premier will be officially swearing in the new slate of provincial ministers at the Manitoba Legislature at 11 a.m.

Stefanson’s next cabinet will necessarily feature a number of new faces. Her Progressive Conservative party has seen roughly one-third of the 36-member caucus elected in 2019 say they are not running again in this fall’s provincial election.

That includes a number of current cabinet ministers — most recently finance minister Cameron Friesen, who announced his bid for a federal seat on Friday — as well as deputy premier Cliff Cullen, Municipal Relations Minister Eileen Clarke, Government Services Minister Reg Helwer and Alan Lagimodiere, minister of Indigenous reconciliation and northern relations.

All have said they intend to serve out their terms but won’t run again.

With an election scheduled for this fall, the Tories continue to trail the opposition New Democrats in opinion polls, especially in Winnipeg, which is home to the most seats in the legislature.

Manitoba cabinet to be shuffled after some ministers announce plans to retire

— with files from The Canadian Press

 

