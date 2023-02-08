Menu

Environment

Saskatchewan expecting slightly dry soil conditions for 2023: runoff report

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted February 8, 2023 3:02 pm
Saskatchewan spring runoff potential as of Feb. 1, 2023.
Saskatchewan spring runoff potential as of Feb. 1, 2023. Brett Watson, WSA

The Water Security Agency has issued a report predicting the water runoff levels for the province as the snow melts.

Most of southern and mid-Saskatchewan are expected to see normal snowmelt runoff levels, or slightly below average.

Saskatchewan spring runoff potential as of Feb. 1, 2023.
Saskatchewan spring runoff potential as of Feb. 1, 2023. Brett Watson, WSA

While the snow levels point to what looks like flooding levels, the report stated that the dry conditions should counteract it in these areas.

The southwest of the province, including Maple Creek, is expected to see runoff levels well below normal, as warm temperatures throughout the winter have already melted almost all of the snowpack.

Near normal conditions are expected for the north.

Without more snowfall in the next 10 weeks or a very quick melt, the Water Security Agency is predicting dry soil for the summer of 2023.

This is subject to change. The first spring runoff forecast will be issued in early March.

