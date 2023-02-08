Man accused of breaking into vehicle to steal dog: Guelph police

Send this page to someone via email

A Guelph woman thwarted a possible dognapper.

The Guelph Police Service was notified about the incident Tuesday afternoon around 5:45 p.m.

Investigators say a woman was approached by an unknown man as she was driving on Macdonnell Street.

The woman reportedly told police that the man banged on the windows of the vehicle while it stopped and that he tried to take her dog.

Investigators say the man managed to get inside the vehicle but the woman was able to fend him off.

They say officers located the individual and made an arrest.

A 46-year-old from Guelph faces charges of public intoxication, mischief and assault, and will appear in a Guelph court March 21.

Investigators say no one was hurt in the incident, including the dog.