Crime

Man accused of breaking into vehicle to steal dog: Guelph police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted February 8, 2023 12:23 pm
Guelph police vehicle View image in full screen
Guelph police cruiser. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

A Guelph woman thwarted a possible dognapper.

The Guelph Police Service was notified about the incident Tuesday afternoon around 5:45 p.m.

Investigators say a woman was approached by an unknown man as she was driving on Macdonnell Street.

The woman reportedly told police that the man banged on the windows of the vehicle while it stopped and that he tried to take her dog.

Trending Now

Read more: Man arrested in connection with dog fight at Guelph, Ont. sports park

Read next: ‘Anguish’ as Montreal-area daycare bus crash leaves 2 kids dead, driver facing charges

Investigators say the man managed to get inside the vehicle but the woman was able to fend him off.

They say officers located the individual and made an arrest.

A 46-year-old from Guelph faces charges of public intoxication, mischief and assault, and will appear in a Guelph court March 21.

Investigators say no one was hurt in the incident, including the dog.

 

AssaultGuelph NewsDogVehicleMischiefGuelph Police ServicePublic Intoxication
