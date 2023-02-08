Menu

Canada

Human rights museum highlights Manitoba’s Black entrepreneurs

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 8, 2023 11:57 am
Click to play video: 'Black artisans and entrepreneurs showcased at Noir et Fier'
Black artisans and entrepreneurs showcased at Noir et Fier
A maker market called "Noir et Fier" is taking place at the Museum for Human Rights on Feb 10, 11. Noir et Fier, features Black artisans and entrepreneurs selling plenty of handmade items. Black and Proud Organizer, Wilgis Agossa joins Global News Morning to share more details.

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights is highlighting entrepreneurs from the Black community for Black History Month.

On Friday and Saturday, the museum will be hosting the “Noir et fier” (French for “Black and proud”) market — a free event where Winnipeggers can buy crafts and products from local Black makers.

The market’s Wilgis Agossa told Global News it’s important to shine a light on the work of these entrepreneurs, who are often overlooked at other market-style events in the city.

“All the Manitobans from the Black community who are doing things with their hands, who are entrepreneurs — they don’t usually have that opportunity to show their stuff,” Agossa said.

“So it’s our responsibility to help them, to help all the entrepreneurs and makers and other vendors.”

The market runs Friday night from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

And with Feb. 14 less than a week away, Agossa said you might be able to find a gift for that special someone at the market.

“Valentine’s Day is close, right? You can come and find something you might want to buy for your friend, for your wife, for your husband.”

Click to play video: 'February marks Black History Month'
February marks Black History Month
Black History MonthCanadian Museum for Human RightsCMHRBlack EntrepreneursWinnipeg marketNoir et fierWilgis Agossa
