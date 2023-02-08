London, Ont. man charged in multiple copper wire thefts from businesses

A London, Ont., man is facing charges in connection with two break and enters at businesses in the city last month.
On Jan. 20, police say a male suspect was captured on video surveillance entering an address in the 100 block of Belmont Drive, where copper wire was reportedly stolen from the business.
Two days later, on Jan. 22, police say the same suspect was seen on video footage entering a business that also reported its copper wiring as stolen near Adelaide Street North.
Both of the break and enters were reported to police, and the suspect was later identified and taken into custody on Tuesday.
Brendan R. Beavis, 35, of London, has been charged with two counts of break and enter and theft, and two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking.
The accused is expected to appear in court Tuesday.
