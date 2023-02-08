Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

London, Ont. man charged in multiple copper wire thefts from businesses

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted February 8, 2023 10:52 am
london police cruiser fog ontario View image in full screen
via @lpsmediaoffice/Twitter

A London, Ont., man is facing charges in connection with two break and enters at businesses in the city last month.

On Jan. 20, police say a male suspect was captured on video surveillance entering an address in the 100 block of Belmont Drive, where copper wire was reportedly stolen from the business.

Read more: Forest City Velodrome remains in the dark following copper wire theft

Read next: ‘Extremely tragic’: Bus crashes in Montreal-area daycare, multiple injuries reported

Two days later, on Jan. 22, police say the same suspect was seen on video footage entering a business that also reported its copper wiring as stolen near Adelaide Street North.

Trending Now

Both of the break and enters were reported to police, and the suspect was later identified and taken into custody on Tuesday.

Brendan R. Beavis, 35, of London, has been charged with two counts of break and enter and theft, and two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused is expected to appear in court Tuesday.

TheftLondon OntarioLdnontBreak And EnterLondon Police Servicebusinessescopper wiring
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers