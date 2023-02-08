Freezing rain, strong winds expected for Peterborough area, City of Kawartha Lakes

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for freezing rain on Thursday in the Peterborough area and the City of Kawartha Lakes.

Issued at 5 a.m. Wednesday, the statement says the region can expect freezing rain with light ice accretion followed by heavy rain and southwestern winds with gusts between 60 and 80 km/h. Total rainfall is estimated to be 15 to 25 millimetres.

Freezing rain is anticipated to begin Thursday morning before transitioning to rain.

“The freezing rain risk appears most likely for areas over higher terrain,” the statement reads. “Rain will taper to showers by Thursday evening. Gusty southwesterly winds are expected Thursday afternoon into early Thursday evening.”

The statement is in effect for Peterborough, Peterborough County and the City of Kawartha Lakes.

On Tuesday, Otonabee Conservation issued a flood watch for its jurisdiction, cautioning of snowmelt due to Thursday’s forecasted rainfall that could result in ponding water in low-lying areas and ditches and increased water level flows within creeks and rivers.

Northumberland County

In Northumberland County, the region is expected to have heavy rain with a “brief period” of freezing rain. Up to 25 mm rain is expected, Environment Canada states.

The Bancroft area will see a mix of precipitation on Thursday afternoon, which may begin as snow and transition to ice pellets and freezing rain.

On Wednesday, the Ganraska Conservation Authority issued a watershed conditions statement.

“While no flooding is anticipated, all streams within the Ganaraska region will experience some rise in water levels and flows, especially in the vicinity of culverts and bridges,” the statement reads.