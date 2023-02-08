‘Technical error’ delays EI payments to 6,000 Ontarians

Nearly 6,000 Ontarians saw their Employment Insurance (EI) payment delayed this week due to a “technical error.”
A notice on the Government of Canada’s website indicated that the benefit payment expected for Tuesday would be delayed by one day due to the “technical issue.”
The payment amount wasn’t affected.
Read more: Independent business group calls for freeze to EI, CPP premium increases
Read next: ‘Extremely tragic’: Bus crashes in Montreal-area daycare, multiple injuries reported
Global News reached out to the government for further information and a spokesperson confirmed that “just under” 6,000 Ontarians were affected.
The spokesperson didn’t provide additional details on what exactly the issue was, just adding that an investigation is underway into the root cause.
“Corrective action” is also being taken to “mitigate future errors,” the spokesperson added.
Comments