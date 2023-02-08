Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Technical error’ delays EI payments to 6,000 Ontarians

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 8, 2023 10:38 am
Canadian $20 bills are pictured in Toronto, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. View image in full screen
Canadian $20 bills are pictured in Toronto, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Staff

Nearly 6,000 Ontarians saw their Employment Insurance (EI) payment delayed this week due to a “technical error.”

A notice on the Government of Canada’s website indicated that the benefit payment expected for Tuesday would be delayed by one day due to the “technical issue.”

The payment amount wasn’t affected.

Read more: Independent business group calls for freeze to EI, CPP premium increases

Read next: ‘Extremely tragic’: Bus crashes in Montreal-area daycare, multiple injuries reported

Global News reached out to the government for further information and a spokesperson confirmed that “just under” 6,000 Ontarians were affected.

Trending Now

The spokesperson didn’t provide additional details on what exactly the issue was, just adding that an investigation is underway into the root cause.

“Corrective action” is also being taken to “mitigate future errors,” the spokesperson added.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Doug Ford, Canada’s premiers react to new health care funding'
Doug Ford, Canada’s premiers react to new health care funding
OntarioGovernment of CanadaEmployment InsuranceEICanada EICanada EI paymentEI delayEI payment delayEI payment delayedOntario EI delayOntario EI payments
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers