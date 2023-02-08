‘Technical error’ delays EI payments to 6,000 Ontarians

Send this page to someone via email

Nearly 6,000 Ontarians saw their Employment Insurance (EI) payment delayed this week due to a “technical error.”

A notice on the Government of Canada’s website indicated that the benefit payment expected for Tuesday would be delayed by one day due to the “technical issue.”

The payment amount wasn’t affected.

Global News reached out to the government for further information and a spokesperson confirmed that “just under” 6,000 Ontarians were affected.

The spokesperson didn’t provide additional details on what exactly the issue was, just adding that an investigation is underway into the root cause.

“Corrective action” is also being taken to “mitigate future errors,” the spokesperson added.

