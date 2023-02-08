Wallet stolen during distraction theft in Fergus, Ont.: OPP

Wellington County OPP are reminding the public to be vigilant about distraction thefts following an incident in January in Fergus.
Police said officers responded to reports of a theft on Jan. 7 at a business parking lot on St. David Street.
One individual allegedly distracted the victim, while a second person stole their wallet located in their car.
The card was later used to make a purchase at another business. Police said video surveillance showed two people using the victim’s credit card.
Investigators said distraction thefts can occur in parking lots or stores. Police said people need to be aware of their surroundings and keep their personal belongings close to them and closed.
Police also said if someone looks suspicious and randomly tries to engage in conversation, pay close attention to your belongings.
OPP said to report any suspicious activity to police, and if the suspect is nearby, call 911.
