Health

Will provinces accept Trudeau’s new health funding deal? Feds to ask ministers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 8, 2023 6:57 am
Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos will ask the provinces Wednesday whether or not they intend to accept the new health-care funding deal tabled by the prime minister.

Duclos and Mental Health and Addictions Minister Carolyn Bennett are to write to the provincial health ministers seeking some clarity on their positions.

Read next: Ottawa lays out health plan worth $196B over next decade, with $46B in new spending 

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the premiers met in Ottawa Tuesday where he presented an offer that would see transfers to the provinces rise by $196 billion over the next 10 years.

The proposal falls well short of the demand from the provinces for the federal government to shoulder a much greater share of health care spending.

Still, most premiers indicated they were disappointed but are likely to accept the offer because they can’t say no to new money.

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson says the premiers will meet again on their own to discuss the deal within the next few days.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

