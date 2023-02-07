Calgary police lay 36 charges after illegal firearms seized

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Police Service has laid charges against a man after officers seized eight illegal firearms following a two-month investigation.

Police said they began their investigation in December last year and observed behaviour that was allegedly “consistent” with drug trafficking. They identified two residences that were connected to the suspect, a Tuesday afternoon release read.

On Jan. 31, police arrested the suspect after they stopped him at a traffic stop. Officers then executed search warrants on the suspect’s vehicle and two residences: one located in the 800 block of 4 Avenue S.W. and another on the 900 block of Rundleside Drive N.E.

Police said they seized the following items:

A stolen and loaded Ruger .22 handgun with a silencer

A Glock 31 handgun modified to be fully automatic

A loaded Springfield 9mm handgun

A loaded Smith and Wesson Bodyguard 380 handgun

A Sig Sauer P938 9mm handgun

A Glock 42 380 Auto handgun

A loaded Taurus .38 Special handgun

A Glock 43x 9mm handgun

Several hundred rounds of various ammunition

A taser

A collapsible baton

More than 1.8 kilograms of drugs including cocaine, Fentanyl, Oxycontin, Xanax and cannabis

Drug production and packaging materials

Police said seven of the firearms belong to the suspect and are believed to have been smuggled into Canada. The remaining firearm was believed to be stolen, the CPS said.

Thien Luong, 24, was charged with 36 offences including:

possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

possession for use in the production of a controlled substance

possession of a firearm obtained by crime

possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition

unauthorized possession of a firearm

careless storage of a firearm

possession of a prohibited device

possession of the proceeds of crime

Luong is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 27.

“Organized crime, drug trafficking and the associated violence has no place in our community, and we will continue to target those who are involved,” A/Staff Sgt. Mike Sushelnitsky said in a statement.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.