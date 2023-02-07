Mississauga man with lifetime weapons prohibition order allegedly found with rifle

A Mississauga man with a lifetime weapons prohibition order is facing a number of charges after he was allegedly found in possession of a rifle.
Peel Regional Police said officers executed two search warrants on Monday at a home and a vehicle in Mississauga.
Police said a Kodiak Defence WK180C rifle was seized, along with ammunition and prohibited devices containing ammunition.
Thirty-six-year-old Troy Matthews was charged with a number of offences including unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm contrary to an order, careless storage and two counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited device or ammunition.
He was held pending a bail hearing.
“At the time of his arrest, Troy Mathews was bound by a lifetime weapons prohibition order as a result of a violent home invasion and aggravated assault,” police said.
