Guelph police say child left alone in apartment complex hallway

A Guelph woman is facing charges after a child was found left alone in the hallway of an apartment complex.

The building’s superintendent notified Guelph Police Service on Sunday around 11 a.m. after finding the girl.

Investigators say the four-year-old was discovered wandering alone on two different floors.

They say officers went up to the unit where the child lived with her mother, and found garbage and evidence of drug use throughout the unit.

Investigators say the child had been left alone since 3 a.m. and while police were at the scene, no adult attended to check on the child.

They say the child has since been taken in by Family and Children’s Services.

A 36-year-old woman was arrested on Monday and will be in a Guelph court on Mar. 6.