Nathan Phillips Square to host Toronto Maple Leafs practice this weekend

Nathan Phillips Square will host the Toronto Maple Leafs for an outdoor practice this weekend.

The event, which is normally held annually, is returning on Sunday after a pandemic hiatus.

Leafs-related events will be held throughout the weekend, with Saturday seeing a variety of festivities, including alumni autograph signings.

On Sunday, the team will hold an outdoor practice on the Nathan Phillips Square rink from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Prior to the practice, there will be a Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association skills competition featuring U.S. and Canadian Olympians.

Food, beverage and merchandise stations will also be set up in the square during most of the festivities.

The event is free to attend and the team is encouraging those who head out to arrive early, as space is limited.