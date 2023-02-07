Menu

Economy

S&P/TSX composite edges lower in late morning trading, U.S. stocks mixed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 7, 2023 11:56 am
As of closing Wednesday, Dec. 21, Canada's main stock index has dropped 12 per cent from the all-time high it hit in the spring. View image in full screen
A sign board in Toronto displays the level of the TSX close on Monday March 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Canada’s main stock index edged lower in late-morning trading as losses in the technology and utility sectors helped to more than offset gains in energy stocks, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 4.23 points at 20,624.69.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 120.45 points at 33,770.57. The S&P 500 index was down 3.96 points at 4,107.12, while the Nasdaq composite was up 25.74 points at 11,913.19.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.41 cents US compared with 74.39 cents US on Monday.

The March crude contract was up US$2.10 at US$76.21 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was up six cents at US$2.52 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$9.80 at US$1,889.30 an ounce and the March copper contract was down less than a penny at US$4.03 a pound.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

