Crime

Police seek suspect after assault reported on TTC bus

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 7, 2023 11:47 am
Toronto Police Superintendent Steve Watts of the Organized Crime Enforcement unit, listens during a press conference announcing new gun control laws, in Toronto on August 5, 2022. The Toronto Police Services Board is set to meet today to decide whether to approve a nearly $50-million funding increase for the city's police force, which would see the addition of 200 officers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. View image in full screen
Toronto Police Superintendent Steve Watts of the Organized Crime Enforcement unit, listens during a press conference announcing new gun control laws, in Toronto on August 5, 2022. The Toronto Police Services Board is set to meet today to decide whether to approve a nearly $50-million funding increase for the city's police force, which would see the addition of 200 officers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. CLB

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an assault on a TTC bus.

Toronto police said on Jan. 25 at around 6 p.m., a man was on a TTC bus in the Keele Street and Wilson Avenue area.

Officers said the man allegedly assaulted another person on the bus before fleeing.

Police said the victim required treatment at the hospital as a result of the incident.

Officers are now searching for a man between 40 and 50-years-old, standing five-feet-seven-inches to five-feet-ten-inches tall.

Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto.
Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto. Toronto police / handout

He was seen wearing a dark jacket with a hood, a red hat, black pants with a white stripe and black shoes.

Police said he was carrying a dark shoulder bag and a large lunch-cooler bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

