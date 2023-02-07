Seasonal parking ban to end Tuesday night in Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

The current seasonal parking ban will end two weeks ahead of schedule, according to the city of Edmonton.

The Phase 2 ban, which started on Jan. 24, was put in place so that crews could tackle residential and industrial roads. The ban, which was expected to take four weeks, will end Tuesday at 7 p.m.

“We’re happy to have completed the clearing ahead of schedule,” said Val Dacyk, general supervisor of infrastructure field operations for the city. “Crews have been agile in responding to snowfall and shifting weather, as well as being able to respond to the recent Bellamy Hill flooding incident.”

The city said crews will continue to manage ongoing snow with spot plowing and other equipment will be used to apply traction material where it is needed.

Cul-de-sacs around the city will also be cleared now that the parking ban is done. Snow will be stacked at the end of cul-de-sacs and then hauled away.

According to the city, more than 2,800 vehicles were ticketed and 243 were towed to the nearest available street from the beginning of the ban to Sunday.