Canada

Phase 2 parking ban starting Tuesday in Edmonton, city to tackle residential and industrial roads

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted January 23, 2023 11:49 am
A seasonal parking ban sign in Edmonton, Alta. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. View image in full screen
A seasonal parking ban sign in Edmonton, Alta. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Global News

The city of Edmonton has declared a Phase 2 parking ban starting Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 7 p.m.

Phase 2 bans mean the city will start tackling residential and industrial roads.

The city says that during the ban, Edmontonians can park on any road that has already been cleared if parking is normally allowed there, including roads with “Seasonal No Parking” signs. There are also alternative parking lots throughout the city at libraries, parks and other city-owned facilities with excess parking, which can be viewed on the city’s website.

Residents cannot park on residential and industrial roads until they have been cleared. The city also does not allow parking in residential alleys during the ban.

Story continues below advertisement

Once the road has been cleared, drivers can park there — Edmontonians don’t have to wait for the city to end the ban before parking on a cleared road.

Those parked on a road that is under a parking ban could receive a $250 ticket and have their vehicle towed to the nearest cleared road in their neighbourhood.

