Crime

Vernon seniors sought for Coffee with a Cop

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted February 8, 2023 1:11 pm
A white mug on a black, electric coffee warmer View image in full screen
FILE. Coffee with a Cop organizer is reaching out to seniors. Amazon

Vernon, B.C., Mounties are reaching out to seniors through their Coffee with a Cop event, scheduled at the Schubert Centre later this month.

The event, which takes place on Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., is an initiative that provides an opportunity for community members to connect directly with their police officers in an informal setting.

“As part of that, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are hosting a Seniors Edition, focused on reaching seniors in the community,” RCMP said in a press release.

Click to play video: 'Vernon RCMP investigating physical confrontation at COVID protest'
Vernon RCMP investigating physical confrontation at COVID protest

During the event, seniors in the community are invited to sit down and enjoy a cup of coffee and a one-on-one conversation with a uniformed police officer from the local detachment.

“We’re buying the coffee; you bring the conversation,” Supt. Shawna Baher, of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, said.

“Connecting with seniors in our community is incredibly important to us. We’re hosting this event to hear specifically from our seniors; to give them a chance to share their concerns with us in a relaxed environment where they’re comfortable talking about what’s on their mind.”

RCMPVernonvernon north okanagan rcmpcoffee with a copSchubert CentreSupt.  Shawna BaherSeniors Outreach in Vernon
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

