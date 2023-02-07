South Winnipeg councillor wants better construction zone signs as residents ticketed

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg councillor says he’s received a number of calls from constituents concerned about traffic tickets they’re receiving in a construction area just south of the city.

Coun. Markus Chambers (St. Norbert – Seine River) told Global News unclear signage seems to be the cause of many residents getting dinged with large fines for passing through the zone, unaware that the speed limit has been reduced.

“Residents that live in the south area of the city, just past the South Perimeter where the new interchange is being built, are calling my office and indicating that the signage that is there is not adequate, especially for the length of the zone,” Chambers said.

“As a result, they’re getting tickets, presuming that the speed limit remains at 80 km/h, and not realizing that as they’re entering that designated construction zone, the speed is reduced and fines do double as a result.”

Chambers said speed limits are normally within the city’s jurisdiction, but since the construction zone is just on the outside of the Perimeter Highway — and is a provincial construction project — it falls under the purview of Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure (MTI).

In a statement to Global News Monday afternoon, an MTI spokesperson said the provincial department is looking into the concerns.

“MTI will review all related signage in the St. Mary’s Road and the South Perimeter Highway/PTH 100 Interchange construction zone area to ensure they meet or exceed department standards.”

MTI said construction of the interchange is expected to be complete by 2024.

Chambers said the province should be consulting with the City of Winnipeg to ensure consistency of signage so drivers know about speed limit changes well in advance and can adjust their speed accordingly — especially given that it’s a safety issue.

“Further north on St. Mary’s, about 10 or 15 years ago, there was a fatality of a worker that was doing road construction, so (reduced construction zone signs were) established to bring more of an alert to drivers that they’re entering a construction zone and should reduce their speed.

“We want to make sure everybody has the right to return home after a day’s work.”