Peterborough area Muay Thai fighter training for contract fight

Mike Doherty, founder of Nomad Striking Academy – an MMA gym in Fraserville, Ont., is getting ready for one of the biggest fights of his Muay Thai career.

“It is called ‘The Road to ONE,’ it’s the first time it has been in Canada,” said Doherty. “It is for a $100,000 contract with ONE Championship FC.”

Doherty said it is comparable to UFC but is based in Asia.

“I have to win a fight in March, June and November for the full thing,” he said, noting the match-ups take place in Calgary this year.

In the meantime, Doherty is keeping up a strict training schedule, spending time in Thailand as well to focus on the upcoming bouts.

Along with his own training, Doherty is running classes at Nomad Striking Academy.

“My main specialty is Muay Thai, so I teach the art of eight limbs. That’s punches, kicks, knees and elbows,” he said.

And while it is a serious physical workout, Doherty said it is also beneficial for mental health and can help to improve focus and confidence.

“Whatever they go through, sometimes it’s hard at the start but they always come out stronger for it,” he said of his students.

“Some of these guys were in the kids’ program to start and now they are in the adults’ program and winning titles.”

And, Doherty said, now the next generation can see a professional path in the sport.

“It is great that people can see where they can take their training if they want to,” he said.

For more information on training or classes you can visit the Nomad Striking Academy website.