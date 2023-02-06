Community ice skating rink opens at London International Airport

Londoners looking to lace up the skates and hit the ice now have a new option to do so in the city’s east end, cold weather pending.

Following the success of their parking lot pickleball court last summer, officials with London International Airport unveiled over the weekend a new free ice skating rink just northwest of the main terminal building.

“The main reason was, there’s not a lot of great places to skate in London, and there certainly isn’t a lot where you can play shinny or pick up hockey,” said Scott McFadzean, president and CEO of the London International Airport.

“We thought it would be a great idea to give the London community a place where they could do those things outdoors and enjoy the great winter weather we have and enjoy some aircraft flying over at the same time.”

Story continues below advertisement

The new rink, located at Flying Club Road and Flight School Road near the airport’s maintenance garage and fire hall, is close enough to the security perimeter that those on the ice can watch helicopters and planes coming and going.

“It is very close to the active surfaces, so you can see aircraft coming and going all the time and lots of helicopter traffic with the International Test Pilot School and the Ornge air ambulance,” McFadzean said.

“We’ve actually had this rink ready since December, but the weather hasn’t cooperated and wasn’t freezing on us. We were finally able to get it frozen, and lots of people were using the rink this weekend.”

View image in full screen Location of the rink in relation to the main airport terminal. Motorists should drive north on Crumlin Sideroad from Oxford Street until they reach the rink. Google Maps

How often and how long the rink will be in operation will depend on Mother Nature. The rink was initially set up in December, but McFadzean says the milder weather kept the airport from opening it to the public until this past weekend.

Story continues below advertisement

Milder weather is in the cards for the London region this week, with highs above freezing expected through Saturday, according to Environment Canada. A high of 6 C is expected Tuesday.

As long as the weather cooperates, the rink will be open daily from 6 a.m. until midnight, airport officials say, adding that Londoners should plan their visit when there have been several days of subzero temperatures.

There is lighting for night skating, however the rink is unsupervised, and kids five and under must wear CSA-approved helmets, the airport says. All users are recommended to wear CSA-approved head protection.

It’s not the first time the airport has made a foray into community recreation. In July, a pickleball court opened up in the northeast corner of the airport’s main terminal parking lot. The court is expected to return later this year.

“For us, it’s about giving back to the community and integrating ourselves within the community more and just giving people another option to do with friends or family when they’re in the city,” McFadzean said.

“We’re looking at fun, easy things that we can do out here at the airport that draws people’s attention and gives back to the community.”

Story continues below advertisement

Last year also saw the opening of YXU Air Park. Geared toward plane spotters, the park, located along Creamery Road, allows members of the public to watch aircraft take off and land.