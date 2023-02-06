Toronto hospital emergency room back to full capacity after bed bug fumigation

See more sharing options

The emergency room at a Toronto hospital is back to full capacity after it was forced to scale down over the weekend to allow a bed bug fumigation.

A spokesperson with the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health told Global News its emergency department had operated at reduced capacity over the weekend.

It was moved into a temporary space to “facilitate bed bug fumigation,” the spokesperson said.

“We worked with teams across the hospital to ensure a safe environment for patients and staff while this process was underway.”

The emergency department at the hospital is now operating again at full capacity.

