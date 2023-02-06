Menu

Cannabis

Toronto hospital emergency room back to full capacity after bed bug fumigation

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted February 6, 2023 3:36 pm
The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) Queen Street campus is seen in Toronto, Sunday, March 14, 2021. View image in full screen
The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) Queen Street campus is seen in Toronto, Sunday, March 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

The emergency room at a Toronto hospital is back to full capacity after it was forced to scale down over the weekend to allow a bed bug fumigation.

A spokesperson with the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health told Global News its emergency department had operated at reduced capacity over the weekend.

It was moved into a temporary space to “facilitate bed bug fumigation,” the spokesperson said.

“We worked with teams across the hospital to ensure a safe environment for patients and staff while this process was underway.”

The emergency department at the hospital is now operating again at full capacity.

Click to play video: 'How to prevent bed bugs'
How to prevent bed bugs
