Cross Lake, Man. RCMP investigate early-morning death of pedestrian

A 22-year-old woman from Pimicikamak Cree Nation is dead after being struck by a car early Sunday morning, Manitoba RCMP say.

Police said the woman was walking on Sipiseek Road in the community around 4:20 a.m., when she was hit by a vehicle. She was taken to the local nursing station where she later died.

The 42-year-old driver and two passengers stopped and remained at the scene.

Cross Lake RCMP continue to investigate, and an autopsy of the victim has been scheduled.