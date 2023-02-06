Menu

Traffic

Cross Lake, Man. RCMP investigate early-morning death of pedestrian

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 6, 2023 3:02 pm
RCMP Cross Lake detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Cross Lake detachment. RCMP

A 22-year-old woman from Pimicikamak Cree Nation is dead after being struck by a car early Sunday morning, Manitoba RCMP say.

Police said the woman was walking on Sipiseek Road in the community around 4:20 a.m., when she was hit by a vehicle. She was taken to the local nursing station where she later died.

The 42-year-old driver and two passengers stopped and remained at the scene.

Cross Lake RCMP continue to investigate, and an autopsy of the victim has been scheduled.

