Crime

Police investigating death of man found shot outside Dartmouth home

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted February 6, 2023 2:42 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News at 6 Halifax: Feb. 3'
Global News at 6 Halifax: Feb. 3
Global News at 6 Halifax from February 3, 2023.

Halifax Regional Police have released more information about a suspicious death investigation from the weekend, and say the victim had been shot.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting on Lahey Road on Saturday at around 11:20 p.m.

Halifax police investigating suspicious death in Dartmouth

Read next: Real-life Doogie Howser: Boy, 9, becomes one of the youngest-ever high school graduates

According to police, they found a man outside of a residence who had been shot. A 36-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“At this time, investigators do not believe that this was a random incident,” HRP said in a release.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday and the Special Investigations Section of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division are still investigating the case.

Anyone with information or video from the area at the time of the incident is asked to call 902-490-5020 if they haven’t already spoken to police.

