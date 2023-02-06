Police investigating death of man found shot outside Dartmouth home

Halifax Regional Police have released more information about a suspicious death investigation from the weekend, and say the victim had been shot.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting on Lahey Road on Saturday at around 11:20 p.m.
According to police, they found a man outside of a residence who had been shot. A 36-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
“At this time, investigators do not believe that this was a random incident,” HRP said in a release.
An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday and the Special Investigations Section of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division are still investigating the case.
Anyone with information or video from the area at the time of the incident is asked to call 902-490-5020 if they haven’t already spoken to police.
