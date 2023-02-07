Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Guelph police nab prohibited driver after vehicle tailgates then speeds past cruiser

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted February 7, 2023 4:57 am
Guelph police cruiser. View image in full screen
Guelph police cruiser. File photo

Perhaps the last thing a prohibited driver wants to do is drive in a way that gets the attention of a police officer.

The Guelph Police Service says an officer was on patrol on Alma Street in an unmarked cruiser late Sunday night when another vehicle approached the cruiser from behind very closely around 11 p.m.

The officer pulled the cruiser to the side of the road and watched the other vehicle pass it at a high speed.

Trending Now

Investigators say the officer conducted a traffic stop and determined that the driver was prohibited from operating a vehicle and was under orders not to sit in the driver’s seat of any vehicle.

Read more: Prohibited driver tries to pass as son during traffic stop, Guelph police say

Read next: Real-life Doogie Howser: Boy, 9, becomes one of the youngest-ever high school graduates

Story continues below advertisement

A 29-year-old man from Guelph is facing charges and will appear in a Guelph court on March 17.

Police have also impounded the vehicle for 45 days.

 

Guelph NewsSpeedingTraffic StopGuelph Police Serviceprohibited driverTailgatingunmarked cruiser
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers