Guelph police nab prohibited driver after vehicle tailgates then speeds past cruiser

Perhaps the last thing a prohibited driver wants to do is drive in a way that gets the attention of a police officer.

The Guelph Police Service says an officer was on patrol on Alma Street in an unmarked cruiser late Sunday night when another vehicle approached the cruiser from behind very closely around 11 p.m.

The officer pulled the cruiser to the side of the road and watched the other vehicle pass it at a high speed.

Investigators say the officer conducted a traffic stop and determined that the driver was prohibited from operating a vehicle and was under orders not to sit in the driver’s seat of any vehicle.

A 29-year-old man from Guelph is facing charges and will appear in a Guelph court on March 17.

Police have also impounded the vehicle for 45 days.