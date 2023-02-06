Menu

Crime

Crown wants sex assault case of fashion mogul Peter Nygard to move more quickly

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 6, 2023 1:33 pm
Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard is shown in this courtroom sketch in Toronto on Wednesday Jan. 19, 2022. View image in full screen
Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard is shown in this courtroom sketch in Toronto on Wednesday Jan. 19, 2022. Alexandra Newbould/The Canadian Press

The Crown says it wants the Quebec sexual assault case involving Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard to proceed more quickly.

Nygard’s case has been put off for months because he faces charges in Toronto and in the United States, and prosecutor Jérôme Laflamme told a Quebec court judge Monday the complainant wants the legal proceedings to advance.

Nygard, 81, was first arrested in Winnipeg in 2020 under the Extradition Act after being charged with nine sex-related counts in New York.

He is scheduled to go to trial in Toronto for sexual assault and confinement charges in September 2023.

Nygard also faces one count of sexual assault and one count of forcible confinement in Quebec.

His Montreal court case was put off Monday and is scheduled to return before a judge on April 14.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

