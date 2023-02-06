Menu

Economy

Hudson’s Bay to close 2 Alberta department stores this summer

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 6, 2023 12:33 pm
A Hudson Bay Company store in Toronto is shown on Monday, January 27, 2014. View image in full screen
A Hudson Bay Company store in Toronto is shown on Monday, January 27, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Hudson’s Bay is shuttering two department stores in Alberta, saying the decision reflects market changes and the company’s vision for the future.

The retailer says its stores in Banff and the northeast Edmonton area of Londonderry will close in August.

The company says it will continue to serve the community at its four other Edmonton locations and through its website.

READ MORE: Hudson’s Bay in Edmonton City Centre mall to close

Hudson’s Bay spokeswoman Tiffany Bourre says transfer opportunities will be explored where feasible.

She did not say how many workers could be laid off as a result of the store closures.

Last month, the company announced it was laying off two per cent of its total workforce, estimated to be about 250 employees, in corporate roles largely within Canada.

Hudson’s Bay in Edmonton City Centre Mall to close
