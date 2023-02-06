Peterborough man arrested after knife flashed on city bus, passenger harassed

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man is facing charges after incidents on a city bus and at the downtown bus terminal on Friday morning.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 7:15 a.m. Friday, officers responded to reports of a man acting erratically and threatening an individual on a city bus. Officers arrived to the bus terminal on Simcoe Street and learned a man had followed a passenger onto a bus and showed them a knife.

The victim immediately notified the bus driver.

Police service dog Gryphon and handler Const. Dillon Wentworth were deployed and located the suspect near the bus terminal and arrested him without incident. During a search, officers located a knife on the suspect and determined the man was wanted on a warrant.

The 40-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with criminal harassment by repeatedly following, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failure to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court later Friday.