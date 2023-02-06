Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough man arrested after knife flashed on city bus, passenger harassed

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 6, 2023 12:42 pm
Peterborough police arrested a man following an incident involving a knife on a city bus on Feb. 3, 2023. View image in full screen
Peterborough police arrested a man following an incident involving a knife on a city bus on Feb. 3, 2023. Global News Peterborough file

A Peterborough man is facing charges after incidents on a city bus and at the downtown bus terminal on Friday morning.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 7:15 a.m. Friday, officers responded to reports of a man acting erratically and threatening an individual on a city bus. Officers arrived to the bus terminal on Simcoe Street and learned a man had followed a passenger onto a bus and showed them a knife.

Read more: Peterborough police seek 4 suspects after street-level robbery, assault

Read next: Inside the luxurious $60K Grammy gift bags: Robot dogs and liposuction

The victim immediately notified the bus driver.

Police service dog Gryphon and handler Const. Dillon Wentworth were deployed and located the suspect near the bus terminal and arrested him without incident. During a search, officers located a knife on the suspect and determined the man was wanted on a warrant.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The 40-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with criminal harassment by repeatedly following, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failure to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court later Friday.

Click to play video: '“You need to invest in transit”: Peterborough Transit union disappointed with no budget increase this year'
“You need to invest in transit”: Peterborough Transit union disappointed with no budget increase this year
Peterborough Police ServicePeterborough crimeHarassmentKnifedowntown PeterboroughPeterborough TransitPeterborough bus
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers