Senior finds intruder in her home, reports cash stolen: Guelph police

A Guelph senior had a surprise and uninvited guest for dinner at her home.
Investigators with the Guelph Police Service say a woman in her 90s was eating her dinner and watching TV in her apartment unit last Wednesday night when she discovered an unknown woman inside the unit between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Investigators say the unknown woman told the resident she was looking for another tenant and left the apartment.
They say a couple of days later, the senior notified police after discovering that cash was missing from her purse and bedside table.
Police are looking for a woman in her 20s, five feet seven inches tall with a slim build and dark hair and wearing a black coat.
Investigators say a woman matching the description was seen on video surveillance trying to gain entry into the building and managed to do so as a resident was leaving the building.
Anyone with information on this is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7486 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
