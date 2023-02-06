London, Ont. man, 47, arrested on child pornography charges: police

A 47-year-old London, Ont., man is facing three child pornography-related charges after a police raid at a home in the city’s east end last week.
Police said members of the Internet Child Exploitation Unit, or ICE, executed a bust at a home on Crumlin Sideroad on Friday, seizing electronic devices and taking one person into custody.
Read more: Ex-London, Ont. teacher to be sentenced Feb. 8 for sexual exploitation, child pornography
Read next: Inside the luxurious $60K Grammy gift bags: Robot dogs and liposuction
The accused, identified as a 47-year-old man from London, is charged with two counts of unlawfully possessing child pornography and one count of unlawfully accessing child pornography, police said.
He’s expected to appear in court March 14.
No further information has been released.
Comments