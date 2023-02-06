Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

London, Ont. man, 47, arrested on child pornography charges: police

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted February 6, 2023 12:05 pm
FILE PHOTO. View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

A 47-year-old London, Ont., man is facing three child pornography-related charges after a police raid at a home in the city’s east end last week.

Police said members of the Internet Child Exploitation Unit, or ICE, executed a bust at a home on Crumlin Sideroad on Friday, seizing electronic devices and taking one person into custody.

Read more: Ex-London, Ont. teacher to be sentenced Feb. 8 for sexual exploitation, child pornography

Read next: Inside the luxurious $60K Grammy gift bags: Robot dogs and liposuction

The accused, identified as a 47-year-old man from London, is charged with two counts of unlawfully possessing child pornography and one count of unlawfully accessing child pornography, police said.

Trending Now

He’s expected to appear in court March 14.

No further information has been released.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'How to make sure your kids are being safe online'
How to make sure your kids are being safe online
LondonLondon PoliceChild PornographyLondon Police ServiceLondon crimeChild ExploitationLondon Ontario crimeInternet Child ExploitationInternet Child Exploitation UnitICE UnitKids OnlineChild Sexual Abuse MaterialPolice bustSexploitation
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers