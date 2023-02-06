London, Ont. man, 47, arrested on child pornography charges: police

See more sharing options

A 47-year-old London, Ont., man is facing three child pornography-related charges after a police raid at a home in the city’s east end last week.

Police said members of the Internet Child Exploitation Unit, or ICE, executed a bust at a home on Crumlin Sideroad on Friday, seizing electronic devices and taking one person into custody.

The accused, identified as a 47-year-old man from London, is charged with two counts of unlawfully possessing child pornography and one count of unlawfully accessing child pornography, police said.

He’s expected to appear in court March 14.

No further information has been released.