Crime

Central Hastings, Ont. man charged with stealing an ATV

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted February 6, 2023 12:02 pm
OPP have charged a man after an all-terrain vehicle was stolen in Quinte West. View image in full screen
OPP have charged a man after an all-terrain vehicle was stolen in Quinte West. Global News

An investigation by the Quinte West detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police has led to the arrest of a Centre Hastings man.

Police say at 8 a.m. Feb. 4, they were called to a business on Old Highway 2 for a report of a stolen side-by-side all-terrain vehicle.

Later that day, police say they located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop, but the driver fled on foot to a frozen Bay of Quinte, where he was eventually arrested.

Jonathan Daynard, 38, of Central Hastings is charged with possessing property obtained by crime over $5,000, theft over $5,000 and mischief under $5,000.

He was held in custody pending a court date in Belleville.

CrimeOPPOntario Provincial PoliceStolen VehicleATVQuinte WestTrentonStolen ATVSide by Side
