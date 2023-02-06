Central Hastings, Ont. man charged with stealing an ATV

An investigation by the Quinte West detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police has led to the arrest of a Centre Hastings man.
Police say at 8 a.m. Feb. 4, they were called to a business on Old Highway 2 for a report of a stolen side-by-side all-terrain vehicle.
Later that day, police say they located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop, but the driver fled on foot to a frozen Bay of Quinte, where he was eventually arrested.
Jonathan Daynard, 38, of Central Hastings is charged with possessing property obtained by crime over $5,000, theft over $5,000 and mischief under $5,000.
He was held in custody pending a court date in Belleville.
