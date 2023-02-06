Central Hastings, Ont. man charged with stealing an ATV

See more sharing options

An investigation by the Quinte West detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police has led to the arrest of a Centre Hastings man.

Police say at 8 a.m. Feb. 4, they were called to a business on Old Highway 2 for a report of a stolen side-by-side all-terrain vehicle.

Later that day, police say they located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop, but the driver fled on foot to a frozen Bay of Quinte, where he was eventually arrested.

Jonathan Daynard, 38, of Central Hastings is charged with possessing property obtained by crime over $5,000, theft over $5,000 and mischief under $5,000.

He was held in custody pending a court date in Belleville.

