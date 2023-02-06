South Simcoe police looking for assault suspect

Send this page to someone via email

The South Simcoe Police Service is appealing for the public’s help to identify a suspect following an assault in a Bradford West Gwillimbury restaurant late last month.

On Saturday, Jan. 21, just before midnight, police responded to a report of an assault at a restaurant on Holland Street West.

Police determined there was a verbal altercation between a restaurant employee and a patron.

SUSPECT TO IDENTIFY: We're seeking your help to identify a man following an assault at a #Bradford restaurant on Saturday, January 21, 2023, just before midnight. Contact us if you recognize the man or have info.

Media Release – https://t.co/PASJLqhOWE pic.twitter.com/pfpgRYWZ1S — South Simcoe Police (@SouthSimcoePS) February 6, 2023

Police say a male suspect got involved and struck the employee on the head with a hard object before leaving the restaurant.

Officers say the employee suffered minor injuries.

South Simcoe police are releasing security camera images in an effort to identify the suspect.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has any information regarding the incident is asked to contact Const. Manouris at nickolas.manouris@southsimcoepolice.ca or Crime Stoppers.