Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

South Simcoe police looking for assault suspect

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted February 6, 2023 12:03 pm
South Simcoe police. View image in full screen
South Simcoe police. Twitter / South Simcoe police

The South Simcoe Police Service is appealing for the public’s help to identify a suspect following an assault in a Bradford West Gwillimbury restaurant late last month.

On Saturday, Jan. 21, just before midnight, police responded to a report of an assault at a restaurant on Holland Street West.

Police determined there was a verbal altercation between a restaurant employee and a patron.

Read more: Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit investigating death of man in Barrie, Ont.

Read next: Inside the luxurious $60K Grammy gift bags: Robot dogs and liposuction

Story continues below advertisement

Police say a male suspect got involved and struck the employee on the head with a hard object before leaving the restaurant.

Trending Now

Officers say the employee suffered minor injuries.

South Simcoe police are releasing security camera images in an effort to identify the suspect.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has any information regarding the incident is asked to contact Const. Manouris at nickolas.manouris@southsimcoepolice.ca or Crime Stoppers.

PoliceAssaultSouth Simcoe PoliceBradford West GwillimburyHolland Street WestSSPresturant assault
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers